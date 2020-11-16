 Skip to main content
Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors to meet Wednesday
Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors to meet Wednesday

The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors will meet Wednesday on the Ogallala campus.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. CT (5:30 p.m. MT).

The board will consider the following action items:

» Purchase of a virtual desktop interface.

» Purchase of PAR server storage.

» Room and board rates for the 2021-22 academic year.

» Tuition and fees for the 2021-22 academic year.

» First reading of amended policy 3450 on MPCC property.

» Authorizing MPCC President Ryan Purdy to enter into a purchase agreement for real estate adjacent to the Imperial Community Campus at a purchase price not to exceed $300,000.

» Making a recommendation on the audit report.

» Negotiated agreement with the Mid-Plains Faculty Association.

The next board meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at the North Platte Community College North Campus.

