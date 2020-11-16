Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors to meet Wednesday

The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors will meet Wednesday on the Ogallala campus.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. CT (5:30 p.m. MT).
The board will consider the following action items:
» Purchase of a virtual desktop interface.
» Purchase of PAR server storage.
» Room and board rates for the 2021-22 academic year.
» Tuition and fees for the 2021-22 academic year.
» First reading of amended policy 3450 on MPCC property.
» Authorizing MPCC President Ryan Purdy to enter into a purchase agreement for real estate adjacent to the Imperial Community Campus at a purchase price not to exceed $300,000.
» Making a recommendation on the audit report.
» Negotiated agreement with the Mid-Plains Faculty Association.
The next board meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at the North Platte Community College North Campus.
