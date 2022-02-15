Mid-Plains Community College Board to consider Health and Science Center guaranteed maximum price

The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors on Wednesday will consider the Health and Science Center expansion project guaranteed maximum price.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the North Platte Community College North Campus, 1101 Halligan Drive.
The board also will consider the negotiated agreement with the Mid-Plains Faculty Association and will conduct the second reading of the vacation and personal leave policy for executive administrators, professionals and classified staff.
Reports include the retention and enrollment report, quarterly facilities master plan report and the president and vice presidents’ reports.
