Mid-Plains Community College Board to consider publishing proposed budget

The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Education will consider approving publishing the proposed budget at Wednesday’s regular board meeting.
The budget will be presented at a public hearing Sept. 15.
The board also will consider reaffirming Cindy Duncan and Mike Steele, removing Jennifer Nollette, and appointing Carolyn Petersen to the Valentine Community Education Agency.
It will hear the full-time equivalent report and consider approving the report.
The meeting begins at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road, in Room 135 of the McDonald-Belton Building.
