Mid-Plains Community College board to meet Wednesday in McCook
Mid-Plains Community College board to meet Wednesday in McCook

Education News

The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors will meet Wednesday at McMillen Hall in McCook.

The board will consider bids for a bus for North Platte Community College and will consider moving the May 19 board meeting to May 26.

Several reports are scheduled, including the quarterly facilities master plan, quarterly financial report, three-year capital plan and three-year instructional equipment plan.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

