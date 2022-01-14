Mid-Plains Community College board to take action on refinancing 2017 bond

The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors will discuss and take action on several items including a refinance of the 2017 bond.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the NPCC North Campus on Halligan Drive.

In other action, the board will:

» Consider adding an agriculture degree program.

» Consider the first reading of amended Policy 4362, Executive Administrators, Professionals and Classified Staff: Vacation and Personal Leave.

» Consider changing the following meeting dates with no change in locations:

Moving the May 18 meeting to May 25 (North Platte)

Moving the June 15 meeting to June 22 (Broken Bow)

Moving the Sept. 21 meeting to Sept. 14 (North Platte)

» Consider a bid for window replacements in the South Campus Dorm Pod 2.

» Consider replacement of the HVAC systems in South Campus Pod 2.