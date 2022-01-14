 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mid-Plains Community College board to take action on refinancing 2017 bond
0 Comments

Mid-Plains Community College board to take action on refinancing 2017 bond

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors will discuss and take action on several items including a refinance of the 2017 bond.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the NPCC North Campus on Halligan Drive.

In other action, the board will:

» Consider adding an agriculture degree program.

» Consider the first reading of amended Policy 4362, Executive Administrators, Professionals and Classified Staff: Vacation and Personal Leave.

» Consider changing the following meeting dates with no change in locations:

Moving the May 18 meeting to May 25 (North Platte)

Moving the June 15 meeting to June 22 (Broken Bow)

Moving the Sept. 21 meeting to Sept. 14 (North Platte)

» Consider a bid for window replacements in the South Campus Dorm Pod 2.

» Consider replacement of the HVAC systems in South Campus Pod 2.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will Nancy Pelosi retire this year?

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News