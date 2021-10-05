Mid-Plains Community College business and community education coordinator earns NCAA award

Through blended course offerings, students could take non-credit classes in a variety of formats such as Zoom, Canvas, in-person, distance learning and online.

As the MPCC GAP coordinator, Kircher takes care of financial aid for short-term training for high-demand jobs. She meets with students to determine their qualification for the program and assists them in finding the right educational training, whether it be for-credit or non-credit courses.

Probably one of her greatest accomplishments, however, has been her collaboration with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Work Ethic Camp in McCook. That resulted in training courses to discourage recidivism and provide incarcerated individuals with opportunities to obtain vocational certifications that could aid them in finding employment after release.

Kircher’s department also works with Southwest Nebraska businesses to put on the Hormel Entrepreneurship Competition — offered every other year to contestants from seven communities to support economic growth.

Her advice and mentorship with that competition has led to similar contests in other MPCC communities, including Ogallala and Valentine.