Mid-Plains Community College head rodeo coach will be remembered for 'impact he had on people both inside and outside of the rodeo arena'

Mid-Plains Community College head rodeo coach Garrett Nokes died Sunday at his home.
According to a press release from the college, Nokes was released from the hospital earlier this weekend after sustaining a head injury from a horse at his home after rodeo practice on the evening of Jan. 28.
“Garrett’s strong work ethic was second to none. He led by example and held high expectations for his student-athletes to do the same. Garrett will be missed, but the impact he had on people both inside and outside of the rodeo arena will live on through them forever,” MPCC President Ryan Purdy said.
Nokes was named the Coach of the Year for the Great Plains Region in May, the first time he had received the honor.
“It’s a big honor,” Nokes said in a release at the time. “One of the things I love about my job is that coaching in this region is pretty unique. Our environment is the most positive environment I’ve ever been around in college rodeo. All of the coaches want their kids to win, but there’s not a coach in the region that won’t help a kid from another school if asked.”
Nokes became an MPCC rodeo coach in 2014, but he didn’t stop competing on the local and national circuits. Most recently, he won the Ariat World Series of Team Roping in Las Vegas in 2017, beating out over 500 teams according to a Dec. 17, 2017, Telegraph article.
Nokes was a three-time Prairie Circuit steer wrestling and all-around champion. He won the tie-down roping championship in 2007.
Nokes also was named the Nebraska State Rodeo Association’s “Rookie of the Year” in 1996, and became the all-around champion in 2011 and 2014. He was the tie-down roping champion in 2011, 2013 and 2014.
He was named the Kansas Professional Rodeo Association’s all-around champion in 1996, 2010, 2012 and 2014, steer wrestling champion in 1996 and the tie-down roping champion in 2011, 2013 and 2014.
From McCook, Nokes went to Oklahoma Panhandle State University in Goodwell, Oklahoma, where he was a part of the school’s national championship teams in 1997 and 1998.
He won all-around titles at major rodeos such as the National Western Stock Show in Denver in 2005 and Cheyenne Frontier Days in 2006.
Nokes also competed in the Buffalo Bill Rodeo in North Platte numerous times, where he won the all-around title and was co-champion in team roping in 2012.
He won the calf roping at the Buffalo Bill Rodeo in 1997 and steer wrestling in 1998.