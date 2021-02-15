Mid-Plains Community College head rodeo coach will be remembered for 'impact he had on people both inside and outside of the rodeo arena'

Mid-Plains Community College head rodeo coach Garrett Nokes died Sunday at his home.

According to a press release from the college, Nokes was released from the hospital earlier this weekend after sustaining a head injury from a horse at his home after rodeo practice on the evening of Jan. 28.

“Garrett’s strong work ethic was second to none. He led by example and held high expectations for his student-athletes to do the same. Garrett will be missed, but the impact he had on people both inside and outside of the rodeo arena will live on through them forever,” MPCC President Ryan Purdy said.

Nokes was named the Coach of the Year for the Great Plains Region in May, the first time he had received the honor.

“It’s a big honor,” Nokes said in a release at the time. “One of the things I love about my job is that coaching in this region is pretty unique. Our environment is the most positive environment I’ve ever been around in college rodeo. All of the coaches want their kids to win, but there’s not a coach in the region that won’t help a kid from another school if asked.”