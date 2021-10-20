Mid-Plains Community College receives scholarship funds from Nebraska Public Power District

Mid-Plains Community College President Ryan Purdy received two checks totaling $15,000 from Bill Hoyt, District 4 director for the Nebraska Public Power District Board of Directors Wednesday at the MPCC Board of Governors meeting in McCook.

The funds were raised during the annual Wells Fargo Nebraska Open golf tournament in Columbus in September.

The Wells Fargo Nebraska Open raised a total of $76,000 this year. Proceeds from the tournament are distributed to the five community colleges within NPPD’s service area.

MPCC’s share will be used to provide scholarships to students pursuing careers in the electrical and engineering fields.

The golf tournament has generated more than $1,788,321 in scholarship money since its inception in 1992. Of that, MPCC has received $356,160.

In regular business, the board approved the voting districts as unchanged. The changes in the census allowed the college to leave the districts the same, the college said in a release.

The board also approved bids for door locks at McCook and North Platte campuses