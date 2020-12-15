Mid-Plains Community College to hear from engineers on Highway 83 project

The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors will consider bids from design engineers for the U.S. Highway 83 project at its regular board meeting Wednesday.

The project will give access to the North Platte Community College South Campus’ east entrance from Highway 83.

The board also will:

» Have the second and final reading of amended Policy 3450, MPCC Property.

» Consider a resolution to refund/refinance Bond Series 2016A and Bond Series 2016B. Since the issuance of the 2016 bonds, interest rates have declined.

These bonds were originally issued in 2011 for the construction of the NPCC Health and Science Center and McCook Community College’s Peter and Dolores Graff Events Center. They were refunded and refinanced in 2016 to achieve a lower interest rate. Maturity dates of the proposed bonds are to remain in 2031 as originally issued in 2011.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the North Platte Community College North Campus, 1101 Halligan Drive.