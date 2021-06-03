Mid-Plains Community College to offer esports, shooting clubs

Mid-Plains Community College has added an esports club and shooting club to its lineup of student organizations this fall.
Both are anticipated to boost recruitment and retention of an untapped pool of students inside and outside MPCC’s 18-county service area.
“The addition of these clubs sends a message to new and incoming students that we are growing in creative ways and are willing to meet the needs of our region,” said Kelly Rippen, MPCC area vice president of student affairs and McCook Community College vice president. “Both of these sports have grown in the past five years, and we are excited to see what impact they will have on our enrollment and engagement as well as how competitive we can be with other colleges.”
The popularity of esports, a form of online video game competition, has increased substantially throughout MPCC’s service area and nationally. Many local high schools offer it, and the National Junior College Athletic Association now sanctions it as well.
COVID-19 played a part in the expanded interest. With public events and activities shut down last year, more people began seeking entertainment options that could be done at home. Esports competitions are Internet-based, are great for social distancing, don’t require travel and are open to all ages.
“Esports will allow for more diversity in terms of the type of students we can attract to the college,” said Taylor Pantenburg, MPCC area database specialist and sponsor for esports. “Participants don’t have to have any sort of athletic background to compete. Starting a club will really open the door to a variety of new activities we can offer students.”
Esports will be piloted at North Platte Community College, where possible designated gaming areas have already been identified. The goal is to roll the club out to other MPCC campuses in the future.
The MPCC Shooting Club will likely start out as an areawide club, based on indicated support from throughout MPCC’s region. The college wants to utilize the shooting ranges in all of its area communities if possible.
Rippen said several people have already volunteered to coach shooting sports, and parents from area clubs have also stepped forward to help.
“There’s so much momentum for this,” Rippen said. “High schools and 4-H clubs in our area often provide shooting sports opportunities for students to compete at the local, state, regional and national levels. When those students graduate and look to engage in college-level learning, they find that the ability to continue in shooting sports is limited.”
Mid-Plains wants to change that.
“We want students to attend MPCC with the ultimate goal of attaining a degree, but a competitive shooting experience may enhance their college experience, provide the support of a team and open up additional scholarship opportunities at the next level,” said Rippen. “We have three students in North Platte already who have expressed interest in joining a shooting club and one prospective student from Northeast Nebraska who said if we offer a shooting club, he’s definitely coming.”
Mykel Miller, a corrections officer at the Lincoln County Detention Center, will be the sponsor for the MPCC Shooting Club. His squad took the state championship in trap his freshman year of high school at Papillion-La Vista South.
Miller continued with shooting sports at Midland University, in Fremont, training under Bret Erickson, a four-time Olympian and former coach of the U.S. National Shooting Sports Team.