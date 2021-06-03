Mid-Plains Community College to offer esports, shooting clubs

Mid-Plains Community College has added an esports club and shooting club to its lineup of student organizations this fall.

Both are anticipated to boost recruitment and retention of an untapped pool of students inside and outside MPCC’s 18-county service area.

“The addition of these clubs sends a message to new and incoming students that we are growing in creative ways and are willing to meet the needs of our region,” said Kelly Rippen, MPCC area vice president of student affairs and McCook Community College vice president. “Both of these sports have grown in the past five years, and we are excited to see what impact they will have on our enrollment and engagement as well as how competitive we can be with other colleges.”

The popularity of esports, a form of online video game competition, has increased substantially throughout MPCC’s service area and nationally. Many local high schools offer it, and the National Junior College Athletic Association now sanctions it as well.

COVID-19 played a part in the expanded interest. With public events and activities shut down last year, more people began seeking entertainment options that could be done at home. Esports competitions are Internet-based, are great for social distancing, don’t require travel and are open to all ages.