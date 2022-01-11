Mid-Plains Community College to offer life skills class

Mid-Plains Community College Business and Education department will offer a new life skills class.

The class is geared toward high school and traditional college students. They will learn skills that can benefit them throughout their life, including budgeting, saving and conflict resolution.

Jessi Vogel, MPCC adjunct instructor and owner of His and Hers Homestead at Palisade, will teach the class.

Sessions are scheduled for 7-8:15 p.m. Mondays through Feb. 7. They will be offered in-person in Room 213 of McMillen Hall on the McCook campus and via Zoom at MPCC campuses in North Platte, Broken Bow, Imperial, Ogallala and Valentine. Those who register will also be given access to the Zoom link to use at home if they so choose.

Students must purchase a notebook, folder, three-ring binder and budget binder ahead of time. An Amazon link for the budget binder will be provided upon registration.

Registration can be done online at bceregister.mpcc.edu or by calling any of the MPCC campuses. The cost is $39.