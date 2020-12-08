MPCC Valentine Campus to feature in Cherry County passport program

The Mid-Plains Community College Valentine Campus will be one of the stops on the Cherry County Passport program next year.

Similar to the Nebraska Passport program, Cherry County’s version offers visitors a look at the many attractions and experiences the area has to offer. It highlights shopping, fine dining and outdoor adventures among many other things.

Located at 715 E. Highway 20, the MPCC Valentine Campus provides area residents with opportunities for on-campus, online and distance learning. It features five classrooms, a testing room and a technical shop.

Mid-Plains has had a presence in Valentine since 2002 but the current campus has only been in existence since 2017. It was constructed to meet an increased demand for additional courses as well as a need to host multiple classes simultaneously.

Prior to that, the college offered classes at a storefront at 113 N. Hall Street — in addition to providing numerous dual credit courses through area high schools, which it continues to do.

The MPCC Valentine Campus served a total of 238 for-credit students during the 2019-20 academic year, 124 of which were dual credit. In addition to those from Valentine, the campus served students from Cody-Kilgore, Mullen, Springview and Thedford.

More information about the MPCC Valentine Campus, is available by contacting Carolyn Petersen, campus administrator, at petersenc@mpcc.edu or 402-376-8033.