 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture scholarship forms due Dec. 4
0 comments

Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture scholarship forms due Dec. 4

  • 0
fillerphoto classroom

CURTIS — The deadline is Friday to apply for the Glenn Jurgens Memorial Scholarship for the 2020-21 semester at Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.

The scholarship recognizes Jurgens, who taught at NCTA and its predecessor institutions of UNSTA and UNSA. The scholarship is provided by Dr. George Garlick and his wife, Carol, and is awarded to two students who are Nebraska residents, and enrolled fulltime at NCTA. Applicants will submit a personal essay, an application and school transcripts.

Applications are available at the NCTA Dean’s Office, NCTA Financial Aid, or online at go.unl.edu/5ohe.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News