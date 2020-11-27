Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture scholarship forms due Dec. 4

CURTIS — The deadline is Friday to apply for the Glenn Jurgens Memorial Scholarship for the 2020-21 semester at Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.

The scholarship recognizes Jurgens, who taught at NCTA and its predecessor institutions of UNSTA and UNSA. The scholarship is provided by Dr. George Garlick and his wife, Carol, and is awarded to two students who are Nebraska residents, and enrolled fulltime at NCTA. Applicants will submit a personal essay, an application and school transcripts.