Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture veterinary tech seminars to draw national speakers

CURTIS — Animal health professionals will meet in Curtis Friday and Saturday for the 47th consecutive continuing-education event at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.
Licensed veterinary technicians and veterinarians from Nebraska and surrounding states are registered, said Elizabeth Fraser, D.V.M., a professor in NCTA’s veterinary technology systems department.
“One of the goals for this program is provide veterinary technicians with a great reference source,” Fraser said, adding that many of the attendees are NCTA graduates.
Veterinary technology students also are invited to attend sessions presented by industry-leading research and veterinary professionals from Arizona, Colorado and Idaho.
Arizona veterinarian Victoria Lukasik, D.V.M., will present the Friday programs addressing small animal care, anesthesia and surgery. Her topic is “Recognizing Anesthetic Trends and When to Intervene.”
Lukasik is a diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Anesthesiology and Analgesia. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Arizona, doctorate in veterinary medicine from Washington State University, and served her residency in anesthesia at Cornell University.
On Saturday, veterinarians Dr. Blane Lowe and Dr. Gordon Brumbaugh will discuss medications and current issues within the industry with a presentation titled “Antimicrobial Medication: A Review, Parts That Are New, and the Things That You Can Do!”
Blane Lowe, D.V.M, Ph.D., is a managing veterinarian with Zoetis and resides in eastern Colorado.
Gordon Brumbaugh, D.V.M, Ph.D., is a Diplomate with the American College of Veterinary Clinical Pharmacology. He was affiliated with the Caine Veterinary Teaching Center in Caldwell, Idaho, and is a nationally known speaker. Both men are graduates of Kansas State University.
Each will discuss how drugs are developed, use of medicated feed, prescriptions, use of antimicrobials and how those treatment decisions are made, Fraser said.
Afternoon discussions will include veterinary pharmacology and application issues, and the responsibility of the veterinary technician.
Within their professions, veterinary technicians are required to receive eight hours of continuing education annually, and veterinarians 16 hours, to keep licenses current.
The two-day program is sponsored by the Veterinary Technician Continuing Education Association, which is headquartered at NCTA. Conference proceeds support college scholarships for NCTA veterinary technology students.
Sessions will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Nebraska Agriculture Industry Education Center on campus.
As time allows, attendees are invited to tour the veterinary technology facilities, view the animals and see updates to the college program.
NCTA’s academic program was one of the first two veterinary technology college programs to be certified by the American Veterinary Medical Association. The institution will undergo its AVMA reaccreditation in early 2021.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!