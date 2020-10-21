Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture veterinary tech seminars to draw national speakers

Blane Lowe, D.V.M, Ph.D., is a managing veterinarian with Zoetis and resides in eastern Colorado.

Gordon Brumbaugh, D.V.M, Ph.D., is a Diplomate with the American College of Veterinary Clinical Pharmacology. He was affiliated with the Caine Veterinary Teaching Center in Caldwell, Idaho, and is a nationally known speaker. Both men are graduates of Kansas State University.

Each will discuss how drugs are developed, use of medicated feed, prescriptions, use of antimicrobials and how those treatment decisions are made, Fraser said.

Afternoon discussions will include veterinary pharmacology and application issues, and the responsibility of the veterinary technician.

Within their professions, veterinary technicians are required to receive eight hours of continuing education annually, and veterinarians 16 hours, to keep licenses current.

The two-day program is sponsored by the Veterinary Technician Continuing Education Association, which is headquartered at NCTA. Conference proceeds support college scholarships for NCTA veterinary technology students.

Sessions will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Nebraska Agriculture Industry Education Center on campus.