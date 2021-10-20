Nebraska Music Education Association names North Platte-area students as All-State musicians

Six musicians from North Platte High School and one from St. Patrick High School have been named 2021 All-State musicians by the Nebraska Music Education Association.
They’ll rehearse and perform with their respective All-State ensembles during the Nov. 17-19 NMEA convention and clinic in Lincoln, the first held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All seven chosen from North Platte were named All-Staters for the first time after submitting online audition recordings earlier this fall.
Six of the seven were named to the All-State Chorus, while NPHS junior baritone saxophonist Hannah Sims was named to the All-State Band.
All-State Chorus members from North Platte are Carly Purdy (junior, NPHS, soprano 1), Brealyn Byrns (junior, NPHS, soprano 2), Hayley Miles (senior, St. Pat’s, alto 1), Drew Carlson (senior, NPHS, bass 1), Joshua San Miguel (junior, NPHS, bass 1) and Christian Short (senior, NPHS, bass 2).
Purdy and Short were ranked among the top 10 All-Staters in their respective voice parts. That makes them eligible to audition during the convention for a solo at the final concert, said NPHS vocal music director Leah Purdy.
All-Staters will rehearse six times with their respective guest conductors from the evening of Nov. 17 through early afternoon Nov. 19.
All groups will hold their final concerts in the Lied Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
The All-State jazz band and chorus will lead off at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 19, followed by the All-State orchestra and band at 7:30 p.m. Ticket information will be released later.
Lee Nelson, director of choral activities at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, will direct the All-State Chorus. Leading the All-State Band will be Travis Cross, chairman of the UCLA Music Department.
Though it canceled its 2020 convention and clinic, NMEA still held online auditions and chose All-State ensembles in the fall of 2020.
Last year’s All-Staters had the opportunity to record parts to be melded into virtual performances by their respective ensembles. Those performances were released last spring.