New North Platte Public Schools superintendent expected to be named Sunday

Following a week of interviews and meetings with stakeholder groups, the North Platte Public Schools Board of Education unanimously selected its next superintendent Friday at a special board meeting.

Four candidates — John Poppert, superintendent at St. Paul Public Schools; Phillip Picquet, Perkins County Schools superintendent; Dan Endorf, North Bend superintendent; and Todd Rhodes, Gothenburg superintendent — met with the board beginning on Monday.

Poppert informed the board Thursday that he was withdrawing from consideration after taking another position.

The superintendent position was offered Friday afternoon to one of the remaining three candidates and he has verbally accepted. Due to the negotiation process, the candidate’s name will not be released until Sunday, the district’s communications director, Tina Smith, said.

Board President Skip Altig said all four candidates were viable.

“The past four days leading up to today was real exciting and interesting,” Altig said. “We all had good things to say about (each one), and they all had strong abilities that we foresee for our district.”