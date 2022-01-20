Next North Platte High School principal looking forward to getting 'plugged in' to community, with staff

North Platte High School’s next principal says his first steps toward the move will include getting “plugged in” and connecting with staff.

The North Platte Public Schools District hired Cory Spotanski to lead the high school beginning with the 2022-23 school year. He is currently the principal and activities director at Elm Creek Public Schools. Spotanski is originally from Loup City and previously served schools in Houston, Texas; Lexington; and Cozad. He has been at Elm Creek for five years.

“Our family is really excited about this next journey to North Platte,” Spotanski said. “What I’m looking forward to right now is just getting plugged in with a lot of the staff members.”

Spotanski has met with administration and with a couple of transition days scheduled in February intends to do “a lot of listening.” His objective at this point is to get to know the cultural norms that are in place and get acclimated to the community.

He and wife Michelle have three children: 21-year-old daughter Aaliyah, who is studying radiography at the University of Nebraska Medical Center; son Brady, who will graduate from Elm Creek in May; and daughter Nyla, who will be a sixth grader in the fall.