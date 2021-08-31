North Platte-area churches collect over $3,000 for North Platte Public Schools Foundation this summer

North Platte-area churches collected $3,073.60 through “Sharing Sunday” this summer for the North Platte Public Schools Foundation.

Lead Pastor Geoff Safford of Bethel Church in North Platte coordinated with the Berean Church and other area churches to help provide North Platte Public Schools students with basic needs such as school supplies, clothing and backpacks.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The church has helped in the past with the food pantry, and wanted to go another mile in helping students,” Foundation Director Terri Burchell said in a press release.

The donation will support immediate assistance to NPPS students in need.

“The foundation is grateful to have the support of the community to achieve the mission of helping students reach their fullest potential,” Burchell said.