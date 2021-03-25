North Platte Catholic School student's Lenten project brings in 2,500 pounds of food

The theme of giving at McDaid Elementary brought an idea to fourth grader Oliwia Wiezorek and she put action to her thoughts of helping others.
The idea resulted in a large collection of food and money for the Salvation Army Food Pantry. To drum up energy for the project, Oliwia initiated a friendly competition between classes at North Platte Catholic Schools.
“(I chose) the Salvation Army because I just wanted to do something there,” she said. “I just really wanted to be nice to people and give them food.”
She came up with the idea at school and asked her mom, Kasia Wiezorek, a second grade teacher at McDaid.
“She said, ‘That’s a great idea,’” Oliwia said. “I wanted to do it as Valentine’s (Day), but we were already doing the raffle tickets. Mrs. Wood just thought it would be better to do it as (a Lenten project).” Pam Wood is McDaid’s principal.
Students and their families brought food, a lot of food — equivalent to more than 15 Walmart shopping carts, totaling 2,500 pounds.
“The money was from the spirit wear,” Oliwia said. “We raised $353 from that.”
“Spirit wear” day is when the students are allowed to wear jeans and a spirit wear T-shirt and pay $1 or more for the privilege.
“I feel really proud because I just like helping people,” Oliwia said. “I guess this was a great time of the year (to do the project.)”
The class winners were:
» First place: Seventh grade. They will receive a pizza party.
» Second place: Third grade. They will receive an ice cream party.
Prizes were sponsored by the McDaid PTO.
More by Job Vigil
5 stories that brought interesting people's journeys into your home
Reporter Job Vigil shares five stories he covered this year that offered a peek into people's lives.
It was amazing to hear about a chance meeting at college that led to her new friend’s mom saving Alex’s life by donating part of her liver.
An artist from small town Nebraska who accomplished national acclaim for his work really was an inspiration to me.
Kenzie and her family are friends of mine and when I heard of her plight and her recovery, it was just something I felt needed sharing.
Principal Mark Skillstad, and his daughter, Kinsey Skillstad, experience strange final year at St. Pat's
Mark's retirement and Kinsey's graduation both happened at the beginning of the pandemic. Their story of losing the opportunity to celebrate t…
These students, along with others from other countries, have been given a marvelous opportunity and I think it's important to hear about their…