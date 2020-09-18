North Platte Catholic Schools celebrate a month in school

The North Platte Catholic Schools celebrated being in school for a month on Friday. According to a press release, students were greeted by signs and balloons in the morning, and finished the day with a surprise ice cream party.

"We started our year with so many unknowns, and it’s been impressive how our staff and NPCS families have responded," said Kevin Dodson, superintendent for NPCS. “Sacrifices have been made by many and it’s fun to celebrate these milestones. I thank our (Parent-Teacher Organization) for sponsoring this event for our students."

