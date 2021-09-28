North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment Trust's GREEN event offers in-person, virtual participation

The 19th annual Generating Resources for Educational Excellence Now event offers both in-person and virtual participation this year.

G.R.E.E.N. is scheduled Oct. 23 at St. Patrick High School and is the largest single event of the year for the North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment Trust. The endowment works year-round to generate around $600,000 for McDaid Elementary and St. Patrick schools.

“Many of the virtual elements added in 2020 will remain,” Endowment Director Wendy Dodson said, “offering people the ability to bid, purchase, donate and participate even if they are unable to attend.”

Dodson said the silent auction is completely online, and Lucky Lotto and Spirit Wagon tickets can both be purchased online. Donations may be made online, and portions of the event will be streamed on the North Platte Catholic Schools Facebook page.

The in-person event will feature gourmet dinner and drinks, games and multiple chances at cash prizes. The G.R.E.E.N. Lucky Lotto offers two $5,000 cash prizes, and 300 tickets will be sold. G.R.E.E.N. guests can play the Irish Heads or Tails game for a chance at a $1,000 cash prize, and purchase tickets for chances to go home with a fully stocked “Spirit Wagon.”