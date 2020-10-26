North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment's annual fundraiser a success as virtual event

The annual Generating Resources for Educational Excellence Now fundraiser, hosted by the North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment, was a success this year as a virtual event.

Wendy Dodson, the endowment director, said in a media release that the net results from the event will be at least 20% higher than in 2019 and likely will surpass the $150,000 mark.

“The results are an amazing blessing,” Dodson said, “especially in this year of uncertainty. Support for our Catholic school system, our staff and our school families in incredibly important right now.”

The event featured more than 100 items in an online auction that opened the Wednesday before the Oct. 17 program that was broadcast live on a Facebook page and a YouTube channel.

Lucky Lotto tickets and Spirit Wagon tickets were sold at a record pace, according to Dodson, and teacher wish list items were purchased for more than 20 faculty members.

“The benefit of hosting G.R.E.E.N. virtually is that we were able to involve and engage alumni and supporters from around the country,” Dodson said in the release. “Donors could participate from virtually anywhere and we saw a great increase in the number of G.R.E.E.N. participants compared to previous years.”