 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Platte Catholic Schools offers free semester of tuition to transfer students and new families
0 comments

North Platte Catholic Schools offers free semester of tuition to transfer students and new families

  • 0
Education News

The North Platte Catholic Schools announced Tuesday that free tuition will be offered to transfer students and new families for the 2020-21 second semester.

“As a school system, we are always looking for ways to increase our enrollment and grow our NPCS family,” Superintendent Kevin Dodson said. “Over the years, the NPCS Board of Education has explored a number of different ideas for recruiting and retaining families.

“Our overall goal has always been to grow enrollment at all levels, maintain our integrity and keep the future for our school system strong.”

The school welcomes students of all faiths, according to a press release.

An application and interview process is in place, with a deadline of Dec 18. The free semester will begin Jan. 4.

Contact PR/Enrollment Director Gwen Covey at 308-532-1874 for more information.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News