North Platte Catholic Schools offers free semester of tuition to transfer students and new families

The North Platte Catholic Schools announced Tuesday that free tuition will be offered to transfer students and new families for the 2020-21 second semester.

“As a school system, we are always looking for ways to increase our enrollment and grow our NPCS family,” Superintendent Kevin Dodson said. “Over the years, the NPCS Board of Education has explored a number of different ideas for recruiting and retaining families.

“Our overall goal has always been to grow enrollment at all levels, maintain our integrity and keep the future for our school system strong.”

The school welcomes students of all faiths, according to a press release.

An application and interview process is in place, with a deadline of Dec 18. The free semester will begin Jan. 4.

Contact PR/Enrollment Director Gwen Covey at 308-532-1874 for more information.