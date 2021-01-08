North Platte Catholic Schools sees interest in enrollment program

“We strongly believe in the product we offer,” Dodson said. “We offer a different culture than anyone else in this area can.”

He said there is also a strong belief that once people experience the schools “they will see the difference and want to be a part of what we do.”

Enrollment director Gwen Covey took charge of getting the information out to the public.

“We have to give props to Gwen on this,” Dodson said. “She has been fantastic in spearheading the social media advertisements and spent an awful lot of time visiting with potential families.”

Dodson said it is not yet known when the seeds that were planted will come to fruition.

“We were really humbled by the response of the people that took the time to come and check us out,” Dodson said, “and see what we’re all about.”

The outlook for the new year is “very optimistic,” Dodson said.

“We have a tremendous support system here with our church and our families,” Dodson said, citing “the cooperation we have received from them in what I would deem as one of the most difficult times educators have faced.”

More information on the North Platte Catholic Schools can be found at npcschools.org and its Facebook page. The school phone number is 308-532-1874.

