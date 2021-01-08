North Platte Catholic Schools sees interest in enrollment program

North Platte Catholic Schools announced Nov. 10 the opportunity for students to take advantage of a Catholic-based education for free.
The enrollment program was offered to students who would transfer or who were new to town, and offered free tuition for the second semester that began after Christmas break.
Superintendent Kevin Dodson said nearly 20 families contacted the school for information about the program.
“Success depends on how you measure it,” Dodson said. “For us, we felt it was successful. The main goal was to plant those seeds and get people into our building so they could see what our culture was like.”
Dodson said the idea was gleaned from similar programs initiated by other Catholic schools in the state.
“The true measure of success will be retainment,” Dodson said. “The families that did join us and took advantage of this program, we’ll measure that as success if they join us again in the fall.”
A number of families toured the school, and Dodson said four families chose to enroll.
“What a great blessing to our school and our community,” Dodson said. “We were excited about that.”
Dodson said families who were interested in Catholic education but weren’t ready for the financial commitment had the opportunity to experience what NPCS offers.
“We strongly believe in the product we offer,” Dodson said. “We offer a different culture than anyone else in this area can.”
He said there is also a strong belief that once people experience the schools “they will see the difference and want to be a part of what we do.”
Enrollment director Gwen Covey took charge of getting the information out to the public.
“We have to give props to Gwen on this,” Dodson said. “She has been fantastic in spearheading the social media advertisements and spent an awful lot of time visiting with potential families.”
Dodson said it is not yet known when the seeds that were planted will come to fruition.
“We were really humbled by the response of the people that took the time to come and check us out,” Dodson said, “and see what we’re all about.”
The outlook for the new year is “very optimistic,” Dodson said.
“We have a tremendous support system here with our church and our families,” Dodson said, citing “the cooperation we have received from them in what I would deem as one of the most difficult times educators have faced.”
More information on the North Platte Catholic Schools can be found at npcschools.org and its Facebook page. The school phone number is 308-532-1874.