North Platte Catholic Schools sees record-setting raffle sales for Irish Fest

The North Platte Catholic Schools’ Irish Fest will net around $23,000 for school operations and tuition assistance, despite having to cancel the in-person event due to COVID-19 safety concerns.
Endowment Director Wendy Dodson said a record number of raffle tickets were sold by McDaid Elementary and St. Patrick High School students, and a record number of sponsorships were also received. The result, Dodson said, is a net total that nearly equals what Irish Fest typically generates.
“We are extremely grateful for the incredible community support,” Dodson said, “and the incredible effort of our students in selling raffle tickets.”
Raffle prize winners were: $1,000 — Jamissa Davis (North Platte), $500 — Lisa Neitzel (North Platte), $250 — Deb O’Malley (North Platte), $1,000 tuition voucher — Bob and Dorothy Wills (North Platte), $500 Kwik Stop gas card — Tricia Scholz (North Platte), YETI cooler — Bud Brown (North Platte), 55-inch smart TV — Jill Granger (North Platte), Powerbeats Pro headphones — Evelyn Pettit (Culbertson).