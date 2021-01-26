North Platte Community College adds more classes to motorcycle safety training program

“No previous experience is necessary to participate,” said Marshall. “The same balance skills needed to ride a bicycle are used in these classes, so for those who are comfortable with and enjoy riding bicycles — this could be a fun step up.”

Successful completion will allow students to obtain a motorcycle license without any additional riding or testing. It could also lead to insurance discounts depending on the carrier.

Motorcycles will be furnished. Helmets are available as well, but attendees are also welcome to take their own.

The cost of the course is $229.

Sessions are scheduled for April 17-18, every weekend in May and throughout the summer.

Classes are limited to six students each and are expected to fill up fast — partly because NPCC is the only motorcycle safety training provider of its kind between Kearney and Cheyenne.

“We have been without on this end of the state for quite some time, and have definitely filled a need,” Marshall said. “One of the first students to sign up for classes this year is from Scottsbluff, and last year, we even drew from out of state.”