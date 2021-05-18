North Platte Community College becomes host site for Project SEARCH

And, although they won’t live on campus, interns will have the opportunity to receive social mentorship from NPCC students and will participate in activities with the ESU 16 Opportunity With Life Skills program.

Like Project SEARCH, OWLS is hosted by NPCC. An enriched transition program for high school students with intellectual disabilities, OWLS prepares students for independent living and for the workforce through academics and social, life and vocational skill development.

“The amount of growth we see from students in these programs is unbelievable,” Birge said. “With Project SEARCH, we really try to focus on leaving the classroom model behind and moving toward more of a business model. Currently, we have an 80 percent employment rate one year after Project SEARCH completion.”

That success rate is due to the preparation and support the interns receive. Among other things, monthly progress meetings are conducted to help them define their career goals and determine the necessary steps to achieve those goals.

“This year, we also plan to have employment meetings with some of the businesses the college partners with,” Birge said. “We will be asking the interns about the skills they are learning and will help them identify jobs in the community that might match those skills.”

Five students have been identified for the 2021-22 Project SEARCH program so far. They will begin in the fall.