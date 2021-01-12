North Platte Community College brings HVAC simulator to Hershey Public Schools

North Platte Community College applied technology trainer Benjamin Pearce introduced the Hershey Public Schools construction class to NPCC’s heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration simulator on Monday.

The college sends the program to area schools to offer high school students insight into the field of technical studies.

“Today we’re going to be talking about the air conditioner and the science behind it,” Pearce said. “Once you understand the basics of that, all you have to figure out is how to get the end result.”

Pearce gave the students a brief history of air conditioning and took the students through the process using the simulator.

“This is the first time we’ve done this with the college,” construction teacher Will Winchester said. “It’s exciting that they can bring it out and show us what HVAC is and show us the equipment.”

Winchester said he likes the opportunity for students to get a hands-on experience.

“Mainly we’re looking at just exposing students to another area of construction,” Winchester said.

He said the students have done some framing, siding and roofing. They’ve also built a small shed.

“Hopefully the students learn the science behind how it works,” Winchester said of the HVAC program. “If it sparks an interest, that would be great because there’s a high demand for HVAC technicians.”

