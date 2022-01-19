North Platte Community College served as 'springboard' for Perkins County superintendent

Picquet was familiar with the college because his girlfriend at the time, who is now his wife, was taking classes through NPCC.

The two of them had also looked at the University of Wyoming, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Nebraska at Kearney, but none of the schools had the feel to them that NPCC did. Picquet enrolled there following his graduation from North Platte High School in 1994.

“I appreciated the familiarity and one-on-one instruction of NPCC,” Picquet said. “For me, coming from the mentality of ‘I don’t know if I’m going to be able to go to college,’ it was a great stepping-stone. I really liked it. I don’t know if I would have finished college if I would have started out in a bigger community. I think there would have been too many distractions.”

Picquet gained confidence and an understanding of what he needed to do to be successful during his time at NPCC. He also gained a sense of direction.

“The history classes further fueled my interest in that area, and that’s when I decided I wanted to continue my education,” Picquet said “I decided to get my history degree and doctorate and become a college instructor.”