North Platte Community College to sell phased out equipment in online auction

Just in time for the holidays — the public will have the opportunity to buy laptops, desktop computers and other electronics that have been phased out at North Platte Community College beginning next week.

NPCC will launch an online auction at 8 a.m. Monday and continue it through Nov. 20.

The site can be accessed at airauctioneer.com/mid-plains-community-college.

All of the equipment up for bid has been cycled down through the college departments and eventually phased out. It still has the ability to serve a personal use for gaming, bookkeeping, etc.

Everything will be sold “as is” with no warranty.

Bidders must create an account or connect to an existing Google or Facebook account to register for the auction.

They will receive email updates on items they’ve bid on and a “buy it now” option will be available.

Those who choose to “buy now” will be able to pick up their items the day they purchase them. Those who opt for the bidding process can get their items Nov. 23-24.