North Platte High School newspaper, magazine receives state's highest honor

The North Platte High School Bulldogger staff achieved the state’s highest honor for its 2020-21 newspaper and news magazine work.
On Oct. 18, Jonathan Dekleva, the current editor-in-chief, received a Cornhusker Award in the newspaper category from the Nebraska High School Press Association.
Many awards are displayed on the walls of the journalism classroom at NPHS, but Dekleva said the highest is the Cornhusker.
“It is a cumulative award,” Dekleva said. “All the journalism, photography and layout is a factor in it. It’s not very easy to get.”
Lori Larson was the journalism teacher last year. Current journalism teacher Megan Kelly said the work was quality.
“You can’t just be good, you have to be exceptional (to receive this award),” Kelly said.
The submission consisted of several issues of the Bulldogger newspaper as well as the May 2021 Bulldogger magazine, which was an end-of-the-year recap.
“It’s really exciting,” 2020-21 Editor-in-Chief Sophia Walsh said in a phone interview. “I really wasn’t expecting it.”
Walsh is now a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
“We had a lot of really good, cohesive design,” Walsh said. “We didn’t have each individual writer designing their own page like we sometimes do, so I think having that cohesive design was really good.”
The cover of the magazine, Walsh said, was colorful and action-packed.
“I think that was a really good boost as well,” Walsh said.
Dekleva said the judges really liked the design.
“Some of the design carried over from page to page,” Dekleva said. “The Marine story, as I remember, they found the color codes for the Marines and what their official colors were and worked those into the design.”
The comments from one judge said, “The magazine layout is ON FIRE! I love the design element of the lines you brought in and worked through the publication.”
“The judges wrote about how the interviewing was in depth and about how we tried to get all the sides of the stories,” Dekleva said.
There is a lot involved with being on the newspaper staff, Dekleva said.
“It takes a lot of time and effort,” Dekleva said, “and to just see all that kind of come together and get you the highest award you can get for a student newspaper in Nebraska is really cool.”
He said he wished the rest of last year’s staff could have been there as well “because, of course, I didn’t do it alone, but I was still extremely proud.”
Lexington High School also won a Cornhusker Award, in the yearbook category.