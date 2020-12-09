North Platte High School one-act cast looks forward to 'amazingness' at state competition

The North Platte High School one-act play production cast heads to Norfolk on Friday after earning their spot at the state competition.

The team tied for first place at the A1 Districts on Saturday and judges’ choice placed Fremont first and the Bulldogs second, with the top two teams in each district advancing to state at the Johnny Carson Theatre.

Director David Cooper said he is looking forward to “amazingness” on Friday.

“I Love Public Schools tweeted over and over a quote from the story the Telegraph did last week,” Cooper said. “We kept getting notification after notification on it.”

The quote: “I think they’ve done an incredible job of adjusting to situations like out of nowhere,” Cooper said, “we have to replace someone, ‘here you go.’ They just roll with it and no big deal.”

The team has had to adjust on the fly as members of the cast were in quarantine through the past couple of months. On Saturday, assistant director Staysha Adams said the students stepped up once again.

“The highlight I think was the kids have that long bus ride beforehand,” Adams said. “But they were still ready to go. They got off the bus with lots of energy and ready to go with the show.