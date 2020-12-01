North Platte High School one-act play production team finds success in challenging year

Through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the North Platte High School one-act play production team stood tall and exceeded their goals.

The students achieved their most successful season and director David Cooper said they were resilient. The cast has had to fill in for students who were unable to perform.

“I think they’ve done an incredible job of adjusting to situations like out of nowhere — we have to replace someone, ‘here you go,’” he said. “They just roll with it and no big deal.”

Assistant director Staysha Adams said that scenario has happened “more than once.”

“They have worked really hard to rise above all the challenges to put on the best performances with what they’re working with right now,” Adams said.

Cooper said the team participated in 12 competitions.

“We had the most actor nominations, most actor awards, most awards for the show, which is the best season we’ve ever had,” Cooper said. “The students had 67 nominations, 16 actor awards and 10 show awards.”

The schedule was the same as the 2019 season, but there were more obstacles to overcome.