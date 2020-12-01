 Skip to main content
North Platte High School one-act play production team finds success in challenging year
Santa, played by Adeline Russell, is surrounded by members of the cast of “Elf, the Musical” — a condensed version — performed by the North Platte High School One-Act Play Production performers at one of the season’s competitions. The cast won more awards this season than any previous and is headed to the District competition at Lincoln North Star on Saturday.  

 Photo courtesy of David Cooper

Through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the North Platte High School one-act play production team stood tall and exceeded their goals.

The students achieved their most successful season and director David Cooper said they were resilient. The cast has had to fill in for students who were unable to perform.

“I think they’ve done an incredible job of adjusting to situations like out of nowhere — we have to replace someone, ‘here you go,’” he said. “They just roll with it and no big deal.”

Assistant director Staysha Adams said that scenario has happened “more than once.”

“They have worked really hard to rise above all the challenges to put on the best performances with what they’re working with right now,” Adams said.

Cooper said the team participated in 12 competitions.

“We had the most actor nominations, most actor awards, most awards for the show, which is the best season we’ve ever had,” Cooper said. “The students had 67 nominations, 16 actor awards and 10 show awards.”

The schedule was the same as the 2019 season, but there were more obstacles to overcome.

“It has been just a little bit different, with nobody in the audience and we don’t get to watch anybody else’s (performance) either,” Adams said. “We kind of go, we have a limited time to get our things off the bus, get set up, perform.”

She said after their performances, the team had to get everything out of the auditoriums so staff could sanitize for the next production.

This year’s show is “Elf, the Musical.”

“Basically we took a 2½-hour stage musical that was based off the movie and we condensed it into 30 minutes,” Cooper said.

He said he, Adams and the students did a lot of work to get the script down to the allotted time.

District competition is Saturday at Lincoln North Star, and Cooper said he is hopeful that he will have his full cast back.

“It may be a different cast this week or next week, you never know,” Cooper said. “Day to day it changes sometimes.”

However, he said it appears everyone should be back in a couple of days.

Cooper said the season has been difficult, but he’s pleased with the students’ ability to flex.

“It’s actually kind of encouraging because students adjusted well,” Cooper said. “You give them enough guidance that they just say, I can do that, I can pick that up in 40 minutes — or eight.”

On Monday, the team was doing a video and one cast member did not make it to the recording session.

“We told another kid, ‘Hey, we’re going to record this, I need someone on stage,’” Cooper said. “She picked up the lines in about eight minutes.”

Cooper said the cast has been working on the play since the first of October and the students have absorbed the choreography and what is happening on stage, whether or not they originally had a part.

Cast

Santa Claus — Adeline Russell

Buddy — Joseph Roeder

Walter Hobbs — Josh Stoner

Emily Hobbs — Maggie Cook

Michael Hobbs — Reyna Wiezorek

Jovie — Maddie Ochsner

Greenway — Annie von Kampen

Manager — Chris Miller

Sam — Katelyn Bowers

Matthews — Taylor Lowe

Chadwick — Emma Dowhower

Sarah — Paxton Robertson

Deb — Jenna Hood

Charlotte Dennon — Olivia Stacy

Charlie — Haylee Nolda

Shawanda — Makala Dailey

Holiday Helpers: Anezca Bannink, Jaylee Bonta, Katelyn Bowers, Makala Dailey, Emma Dowhower, Cyrus Frazier, Jenna Hood, Taylor Lowe, Chris Miller, Haylee Nolda, Izaak Ochsner, Paxton Robertson, Drue Russell, Hannah Sims, Keira Smyth, Ethan Stacy, Olivia Stacy, Annie von Kampen, Reyna Wiezorek

Season awards

Season Awards — 12 tournaments

67 nominations, 16 actor awards, 10 show awards

Loup City: North Platte — Show Champion; Joseph Roeder — Best Actor, Reyna Wiezorek — Best Supporting Actress

Gothenburg Competition: North Platte — Show Champion; All-Cast winners: Adeline Russell, Joseph Roeder, Maggie Cook, Reyna Wiezorek

Blue and Gold No. 1: North Platte — Show Champion; Joseph Roeder — Best Actor, Reyna Wiezorek — Best Supporting Actress

Cozad Competition: Maggie Cook — Best Supporting Actress

Cozad Virtual Competition: Maggie Cook— Best Supporting Actress, Maddie Ochsner — Best Supporting Actress

Blue and Gold No. 2: North Platte — Show Champion; Maggie Cook — Best Supporting Actress; Reyna Wiezorek — Best Supporting Actor

Blue and Gold No. 3: North Platte — Show Champion; Maggie Cook — Best Supporting Actress

Gothenburg Competition: North Platte — 3rd Place; Maddie Ochsner — Best Supporting Actress

Blue and Gold No. 4: North Platte — Runner-up; Maggie Cook — Best Supporting Actress

Minden Competition: North Platte — Best Set; Joseph Roeder — 3rd place, Josh Stoner — Best Tech, Maddie Ochsner — Best Actress

