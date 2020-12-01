North Platte High School one-act play production team finds success in challenging year

Through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the North Platte High School one-act play production team stood tall and exceeded their goals.
The students achieved their most successful season and director David Cooper said they were resilient. The cast has had to fill in for students who were unable to perform.
“I think they’ve done an incredible job of adjusting to situations like out of nowhere — we have to replace someone, ‘here you go,’” he said. “They just roll with it and no big deal.”
Assistant director Staysha Adams said that scenario has happened “more than once.”
“They have worked really hard to rise above all the challenges to put on the best performances with what they’re working with right now,” Adams said.
Cooper said the team participated in 12 competitions.
“We had the most actor nominations, most actor awards, most awards for the show, which is the best season we’ve ever had,” Cooper said. “The students had 67 nominations, 16 actor awards and 10 show awards.”
The schedule was the same as the 2019 season, but there were more obstacles to overcome.
“It has been just a little bit different, with nobody in the audience and we don’t get to watch anybody else’s (performance) either,” Adams said. “We kind of go, we have a limited time to get our things off the bus, get set up, perform.”
She said after their performances, the team had to get everything out of the auditoriums so staff could sanitize for the next production.
This year’s show is “Elf, the Musical.”
“Basically we took a 2½-hour stage musical that was based off the movie and we condensed it into 30 minutes,” Cooper said.
He said he, Adams and the students did a lot of work to get the script down to the allotted time.
District competition is Saturday at Lincoln North Star, and Cooper said he is hopeful that he will have his full cast back.
“It may be a different cast this week or next week, you never know,” Cooper said. “Day to day it changes sometimes.”
However, he said it appears everyone should be back in a couple of days.
Cooper said the season has been difficult, but he’s pleased with the students’ ability to flex.
“It’s actually kind of encouraging because students adjusted well,” Cooper said. “You give them enough guidance that they just say, I can do that, I can pick that up in 40 minutes — or eight.”
On Monday, the team was doing a video and one cast member did not make it to the recording session.
“We told another kid, ‘Hey, we’re going to record this, I need someone on stage,’” Cooper said. “She picked up the lines in about eight minutes.”
Cooper said the cast has been working on the play since the first of October and the students have absorbed the choreography and what is happening on stage, whether or not they originally had a part.
