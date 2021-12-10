 Skip to main content
North Platte High School play production, speech coach relieved of duties
Following concerns voiced to North Platte Public Schools, play production and speech coach David Cooper was relieved of his duties on Friday.

Tina Smith, the school district’s communications director, said the district does not discuss the specifics of any personnel matter.

“We can confirm that concerns regarding play production were brought to the attention of the administration,” Smith said. “We can confirm that we have made changes to some of the performing arts programs and plans after investigating the concerns.”

Smith said the district is looking for a new coach.

“We have always expected professionalism and upholding the values of our school district for all of our activities’ sponsors and programs,” Smith said.

