 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Platte High School receives College Access Grant
0 comments
top story

North Platte High School receives College Access Grant

  • 0
Time to go back to class

North Platte High School Principal Scott Siegel greets freshman students Monday as they enter the school for the first time for the 2019-20 school year. Tenth- through 12th-graders start classes today.

 Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

North Platte High School is among 24 Nebraska high schools selected to receive a College Access Grant from EducationQuest Foundation.

The school will receive $10,000 a year for four years to develop or enhance programs designed to increase the number of students who pursue education beyond high school.

In total, EducationQuest will award $810,000 in grant funds to the 24 selected schools over the next four years. The amount each school receives is based on their enrollment.

The high schools will use the grants to fund programs and activities such as college visits, financial aid sessions, scholarship searches, career exploration, ACT test preparation and completion of college applications. The grant program also promotes involvement with families and businesses to help ensure the program’s success.

The recipient schools have set goals to increase their college-going rates by approximately 10 percentage points over the next four years.

EducationQuest awards College Access Grants to Nebraska high schools every two years and has awarded 143 grants to 101 high schools since the program began in 2006.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News