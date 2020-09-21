North Platte High School receives College Access Grant

North Platte High School is among 24 Nebraska high schools selected to receive a College Access Grant from EducationQuest Foundation.

The school will receive $10,000 a year for four years to develop or enhance programs designed to increase the number of students who pursue education beyond high school.

In total, EducationQuest will award $810,000 in grant funds to the 24 selected schools over the next four years. The amount each school receives is based on their enrollment.

The high schools will use the grants to fund programs and activities such as college visits, financial aid sessions, scholarship searches, career exploration, ACT test preparation and completion of college applications. The grant program also promotes involvement with families and businesses to help ensure the program’s success.

The recipient schools have set goals to increase their college-going rates by approximately 10 percentage points over the next four years.

EducationQuest awards College Access Grants to Nebraska high schools every two years and has awarded 143 grants to 101 high schools since the program began in 2006.