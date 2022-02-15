North Platte High School speech team finishes 4th at Blue and Gold meet

North Platte High School hosted the Blue and Gold Speech Invite on Friday with 22 teams participating, including varsity and novice.

Gothenburg High School won the meet with 112 points with Ogallala second at 63 points. North Platte finished fourth with 49 points, one point behind Ainsworth.

NPHS coach Scott King said the Bulldogs had strong performances by Joseph Roeder, who took second place in serious prose, and Isabel Lundy, second in poetry and fourth in serious prose.

North Platte travels to Loup City Saturday and then will host the Best of the West on Feb. 25.

District competition will take place on March 5 in Lincoln.

North Platte results

Duet Acting: 4. Joseph Roeder/Isabel Lundy.

Entertainment Speaking: 10. Jenna Hood.

Extemporaneous Speaking: 9. Sawyer Magnussen.

Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose: 2. Parker Long.

Oral Interpretation of Drama: 10. Joseph Roeder, Paxton Robertson, Reyna Wiezorek, Joseph Roeder, Xaivria Lemmer, Jenna Hood.