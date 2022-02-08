North Platte High School speech team finishes second in Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference

Oral Interpretation of Poetry: 2. Isabel Lundy, 6. Lauren Engler.

Oral Interpretation of Serious Prose: 3. Isabel Lundy, 5. Joseph Roeder.

Persuasive Speaking: 4. Paxton Robertson, 5. Keira Smyth.

The team also competed Saturday at the Gothenburg Speech Invitational.

“We had some great performances throughout the day and lots for our individual competitors to be proud of,” King said. “However, we also had a few heartbreaking losses. Joseph Roeder took first place in every one of his serious prose rounds, but due to a tiebreaker, he tied for third overall.”

Jenna Hood tied for sixth place in informative speaking, but missed out on a medal after going to four tiebreakers. Isabel Lundy was ninth overall in poetry, but two speaker points kept her out of the medals.

“Overall, 20 of our entries earned ‘superior’ ratings on the day,” King said.

