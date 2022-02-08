North Platte High School speech team finishes second in Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference

The North Platte High School speech team finished second in the Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference meet Friday as 16 of 18 entries made it to the finals.
The Bulldogs garnered 216 points, while Gering High School scored 320 for first place. McCook was third with 138. North Platte hosted the meet.
Each team is allowed two entries per event and each student may enter only two events.
“This does affect our team as some of our students are doing really well in three events and we had to make decisions where to fit them best,” said coach Scott King.
North Platte results:
Duet Acting: 2. Ellie Gaedke/Cyrus Frazier, 4. Xaivria Lemmer/Lauren Engler.
Entertainment Speaking: 3. Katelyn Bowers, 6. Jenna Hood.
Extemporaneous Speaking: 4. Hunter Hothan, 6. Sawyer Magnussen.
Informative Speaking: 4. Katelyn Bowers, 5. Jenna Hood.
Oral Interpretation of Drama: 5. Xaivria Lemmer, Reyna Wiezorek, Paxton Robertson, Joseph Roeder, Cyrus Frazier.
Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose: 4. Reyna Wiezorek.
Oral Interpretation of Poetry: 2. Isabel Lundy, 6. Lauren Engler.
Oral Interpretation of Serious Prose: 3. Isabel Lundy, 5. Joseph Roeder.
Persuasive Speaking: 4. Paxton Robertson, 5. Keira Smyth.
The team also competed Saturday at the Gothenburg Speech Invitational.
“We had some great performances throughout the day and lots for our individual competitors to be proud of,” King said. “However, we also had a few heartbreaking losses. Joseph Roeder took first place in every one of his serious prose rounds, but due to a tiebreaker, he tied for third overall.”
Jenna Hood tied for sixth place in informative speaking, but missed out on a medal after going to four tiebreakers. Isabel Lundy was ninth overall in poetry, but two speaker points kept her out of the medals.
“Overall, 20 of our entries earned ‘superior’ ratings on the day,” King said.