North Platte High School students add sensory walk to Eisenhower Elementary playground

A map of the United States offers Eisenhower Elementary students in North Platte the opportunity to play on and understand a view of the country outside their school building.

The map has been in place on a section of concrete at the school for a while, but it needed a fresh coat of paint. Third grade teacher Emily Cooper and her husband, David Cooper, speech and theater coach at North Platte High School, discussed the idea.

“Our assistant coach, Staysha Adams, (and the Coopers) came up with the idea to touch up the paint of the map of the United States and do a sensory walk,” said NPHS senior Adeline Russell.

David Cooper thought it would be a good project for his speech and drama students and Russell said Cooper sent out a text looking for volunteers to help.

“It was a handful of us came and painted both the map and the sensory walk,” Russell said.

A sensory walk is defined by fitandfunplayscapes.com as being “a colorful, creative and playful way for kids to enjoy sensory pathways, connections in the brain that are responsible for sight, touch, sound.”

Senior Maddie Ochsner said the sensory walk was something new they wanted to try.