North Platte High School students add sensory walk to Eisenhower Elementary playground

A map of the United States offers Eisenhower Elementary students in North Platte the opportunity to play on and understand a view of the country outside their school building.
The map has been in place on a section of concrete at the school for a while, but it needed a fresh coat of paint. Third grade teacher Emily Cooper and her husband, David Cooper, speech and theater coach at North Platte High School, discussed the idea.
“Our assistant coach, Staysha Adams, (and the Coopers) came up with the idea to touch up the paint of the map of the United States and do a sensory walk,” said NPHS senior Adeline Russell.
David Cooper thought it would be a good project for his speech and drama students and Russell said Cooper sent out a text looking for volunteers to help.
“It was a handful of us came and painted both the map and the sensory walk,” Russell said.
A sensory walk is defined by fitandfunplayscapes.com as being “a colorful, creative and playful way for kids to enjoy sensory pathways, connections in the brain that are responsible for sight, touch, sound.”
Senior Maddie Ochsner said the sensory walk was something new they wanted to try.
“We were just redoing the United States map over on the Eisenhower building,” Ochsner said. “So to give the kids a little fun time off the playground, we decided to do a little sensory walk.”
She said the walk is for the kids to have a fun time.
“Instead of just playing on the playground or stuff like that, it gives them kind of an opportunity to connect with their friends and have fun and still keep their social distance,” Ochsner said.
Adams and Emily blocked out the ideas for the team.
“Staysha and Emily kind of chalked out what we were going to do for that path,” Russell said. “They just got out the sidewalk chalk and started drawing some ideas.
“Once they had it the way they liked, then we went over it with the paint.”
The girls said it took a couple of hours to do the map and while some members of the group finished the map, others started work on the sensory walk.
