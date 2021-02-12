 Skip to main content
North Platte High School students earn top honors in Journalism Education Association winter contest
com connections covid vape ad October 20.jpg

Three North Platte High School students earned Superior awards in the 2021 Journalism Education Association winter contest, the organization announced this week.

Jonathan Brouillette.JPG

Jonathan Brouillette

Senior Jonathan Brouillette, newspaper layout editor, won the highest award for his original anti-tobacco advertisement “Vaping & COVID.” It is the second time he has won the award.

Sophia Walsh.JPG

Sophia Walsh

Senior Sophia Walsh, newspaper editor in chief, received the highest recognition in newspaper layout for her cover design of the November issue.

Chloe Walchesky.JPG

Chloe Walchesky

Senior Chloe Walchesky, yearbook staff writer, scored the top honor for her story on a senior athlete and poet.

Other NPHS winners include:

Excellent rating

» Nathaniel Crow, newspaper A&E editor: Entertainment Review Writing.

» Sophia Walsh, newspaper editor in chief: Headline Writing and Design.

Honorable Mention:

» Elsacia Buck, yearbook photography editor: Sports/Action Photography.

» Jonathan Dekleva, newspaper spotlight editor: Newspaper Feature Writing.

