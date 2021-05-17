North Platte High School students highlight school's success with 'lip dub' video

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Willey said teacher Jimmie Pack had sent an email with a link from another school that had done something similar.

“With all of our success this year, (Jimmie Pack) sent out a video to a couple of administrators and me to see if we could capture some of the success we’ve had this year,” Willey said. “It’s been a little of the drive for the kids and everybody this year. The kids needed it and the adults needed it, so that was good timing to be able to do it.”

Willey’s students watched lip dubs from around the country.

“We used them as inspiration for songs for our lip dub and what would work the best with our students,” said sophomore Logan Streeter. “I thought it turned out really great. I loved the ending of it, the finale with all the students in the stands.”

Willey said the students gained a lot of experience from the production.

“It turned out to be a great exercise, better than any of the assignments we’ve done,” Willey said. “There was so much to do, and they had to figure out a lot of things for themselves and practice some of the things they learned earlier.”