North Platte High School students highlight school's success with 'lip dub' video

North Platte High School students came together to produce a “lib dub” video that highlights the success of the past year.
Philep Willey’s new video production and the computer science and design program classes crafted the production that included NPHS clubs and students who accomplished great things through the 2020-21 year. School administration gave permission for the students to film all day Friday to complete the project.
“It took a long time to plan it all out,” junior Mac O’Brien said. “We got it done before Friday, so all we had to do was just film and that was it.”
O’Brien said his video production class contacted and organized the various aspects of scheduling the filming.
“While we were working on that, I started work on the intro,” O’Brien said. “I started creating a set and different props to make a stop-motion scene for (the intro).”
Stop motion is a form of animation.
“It’s where you take a picture, you move your subject a little bit and you take another one,” O’Brien said. “You string all those pictures together and it creates a sequence that looks like your subject’s moving.”
O’Brien said the students thought having the stop-motion “turn into real life would be a pretty cool effect that we could do.”
Willey said teacher Jimmie Pack had sent an email with a link from another school that had done something similar.
“With all of our success this year, (Jimmie Pack) sent out a video to a couple of administrators and me to see if we could capture some of the success we’ve had this year,” Willey said. “It’s been a little of the drive for the kids and everybody this year. The kids needed it and the adults needed it, so that was good timing to be able to do it.”
Willey’s students watched lip dubs from around the country.
“We used them as inspiration for songs for our lip dub and what would work the best with our students,” said sophomore Logan Streeter. “I thought it turned out really great. I loved the ending of it, the finale with all the students in the stands.”
Willey said the students gained a lot of experience from the production.
“It turned out to be a great exercise, better than any of the assignments we’ve done,” Willey said. “There was so much to do, and they had to figure out a lot of things for themselves and practice some of the things they learned earlier.”
Willey said district and school administration bought into the idea and gave the students the freedom to do whatever it took to produce the lip dub video on Friday.
“We were all pretty excited to work on it,” O’Brien said. “It taught me a lot about working with others. I have a lot of my friends in this class, so it was really fun to do it with them.”
Streeter said working with his classmates was a highlight as well.
“There are really a lot of good kids in (this class) and a lot of the seniors that left were all a really big part of this whole process,” Streeter said. “I’ve always wanted to do something as a career in computers and video editing, so I think this is a really big step to help me learn and get to know the process and what I can expect in the future.”