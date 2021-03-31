North Platte High School to host theatre camp for young kids

The North Platte High School Speech and Drama team will be hosting the Little Bulldogs Theatre Camp on April 17 at North Platte High School.

The purpose of the camp is to offer teaching about skills including set building, acting, singing and dancing. The camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon.

Registration for the camp is due by 4 p.m. April 14 and is for students in kindergarten through seventh grade. All camp participants will be featured in NPHS drama department’s production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. on April 26 to 27.

Participants will receive a complimentary adult and a student ticket to the show. Cost for the camp is $30.