North Platte Kids Klub helps kids support mental health with social-emotional learning program

Kids Klub expanded its program this year with the help of Student Services Director Brandy Buscher and two local therapists.

The need for social-emotional learning was heightened due to the last two years, because of the pandemic.

“We had a lot of hurdles last year because of COVID,” said Carrie Lienemann, director. “That was difficult, but we made it work.”

She said parents were very supportive of every change the program had to make due to COVID-19.

“Our kids adapted better than our adults sometimes,” Lienemann said. “Kids just roll with things. They’re so much more resilient than we are.”

However, there were identifiable struggles that needed attention and that prompted the SEL program.

“We saw a lot of kids when mom or dad get a cold, it’s something scary now,” Lienemann said. “A little sniffle back five years ago, you didn’t think anything of it. Now we’ve had kids come to us and say, is my mom going to die.”

Lienemann said those are adult problems that kids need guidance to navigate.

“We’ve had to work really hard at making accommodations for their social needs, more so than their educational needs at times, and that’s OK,” Lienemann said. “We have to support mental health and it’s been really good.”

Two local therapists, Jacque Yenni and Sami Byrns, provide the time and teaching for the program. Lienemann said Brandy Buscher was instrumental in helping put the SEL portion together.

“She’s phenomenal and saw the need for it after school in a space where we can add another layer,” Lienemann said.

The school counselors do their thing during the day when they have the kids, Lienemann said. The two therapists come after school and take turns at each of the schools. They are at a different school every seven days

