North Platte Lutheran school observes National Lutheran Schools Week with service to others

National Lutheran Schools Week’s theme this year was “Sent to Serve,” and students at Our Redeemer Lutheran School in North Platte participated in serving others.
The annual event began Sunday and finishes up Saturday with activities based on Matthew 20:28, which says “The Son of Man came not to be served but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many.”
Our Redeemer Principal Wende Carson said the students learned the meaning of serving others.
“The kids have been working for five months to get ready to sing a five-stanza hymn that we have been sent to serve,” Carson said. “We’ve been studying how we can serve God by serving others.”
Wearing face masks, the students performed the hymn on a video that was shown to the congregation Sunday.
The students also made quilt squares with pictures drawn by the students of them serving somebody, Carson said.
Once the quilt is completed, it will be sent to Orphan Grain Train. The organization is a Christian volunteer network that ships donated food, clothing, medical and other needed items to people in 69 countries including the United States.
“They send the quilt on to a community that has had a tornado or a flood,” Carson said. “Some of them go overseas.”
Carson said another event each year during Lutheran School Week is the Accelerated Reader Challenge. Between 50 and 100 Lutheran schools participated in the challenge.
“An older student will sit in the hallway across from a younger student and read a book,” Carson said. “They face each other and maintain social distancing while earning points for the challenge.”
Our Redeemer has consistently improved its placing in the challenge, starting from sixth place and moving up a place each year. Last year, they finished third, and Carson said they are hoping to move up another place this year.
The hallway was lined with children Friday, and the reading culminated the week’s activities for the students.