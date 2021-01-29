North Platte Lutheran school observes National Lutheran Schools Week with service to others

National Lutheran Schools Week’s theme this year was “Sent to Serve,” and students at Our Redeemer Lutheran School in North Platte participated in serving others.

The annual event began Sunday and finishes up Saturday with activities based on Matthew 20:28, which says “The Son of Man came not to be served but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many.”

Our Redeemer Principal Wende Carson said the students learned the meaning of serving others.

“The kids have been working for five months to get ready to sing a five-stanza hymn that we have been sent to serve,” Carson said. “We’ve been studying how we can serve God by serving others.”

Wearing face masks, the students performed the hymn on a video that was shown to the congregation Sunday.

The students also made quilt squares with pictures drawn by the students of them serving somebody, Carson said.

Once the quilt is completed, it will be sent to Orphan Grain Train. The organization is a Christian volunteer network that ships donated food, clothing, medical and other needed items to people in 69 countries including the United States.