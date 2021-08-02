North Platte native announces candidacy for Nebraska State Board of Education

North Platte native Elizabeth Tegtmeier announced her candidacy for the Nebraska State Board of Education’s District 7 on Monday.

Robin Stevens of Gothenburg is the current District 7 representative. He ran unopposed in the November 2018 election.

In a press release, Tegtmeier said she would be a strong voice for western Nebraska values and “promises to protect Nebraska’s children from harmful ideologies that promote racially divisive ideas and inappropriate sexual content.”

Tegtmeier expressed her concerns about recent proposals from the state board.

“The proposed state health standards have revealed that our current board is trying to include information in school curriculum that falls under the jurisdiction of the parents,” Tegtmeier said. “This board needs to stay in its lane.”

She holds a Master of Arts in education with a focus on curriculum and instruction. Tegtmeier and her husband, Brian, have chosen to home-school their children through middle school. Their oldest two children are recent graduates of North Platte High School.

Tegtmeier said she believes that each child’s educational needs are unique and may be addressed in a variety of ways through public, private, or home-school environments.