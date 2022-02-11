North Platte Public School Board to review graduation requirements Monday

The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education will review academic credits and graduation requirements at Monday’s meeting.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at McKinley Education Center, 301 West F St.

A proposed addition to graduation requirements will be discussed but not acted on. All students enrolled in North Platte High School beginning with the graduation cohort of 2024 and beyond would be required to take a personal finance class as a result of a change in state law.

The current graduation requirements are 245 total credits, including 150 required course credit hours and 95 elective course credit hours.

The proposed graduation requirements would be 245 total credits with 155 required course credit hours, including five credits of personal finance, and 90 elective course credit hours.

Reports will be presented on the English language arts and career and technical education programs, teacher evaluation aligned to the Educator Effectiveness Standards, a staffing update, and an update on NPPSD and NPEA teacher negotiations.

The monthly superintendent’s report and North Platte Public Schools Foundation report will be presented as well.