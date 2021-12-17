North Platte Public School District responds to viral rumor threats

North Platte Public Schools sent out an email Friday morning to provide assurance that vague and viral social media posts that threatened shootings and bombings at schools nationwide were not considered credible.
The email addressed to North Platte students and families stated, “In North Platte, law enforcement has not seen any specific reports targeting our schools. Administration and school resource officers continue to work closely with local, state, and national law enforcement, monitoring and thoroughly investigating any reports or concerns.”
The message was sent in response to posts on the popular social media app TikTok warning of school violence on Friday.
The threats had many educators on edge across the country in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting in Michigan, which has been followed by numerous copycat threats to schools elsewhere.
The NPPS email also noted that the district “has worked with national experts to develop our guidelines and protocols for threat assessment: a planned, proactive, and strategic response to reported issues of concern in the school district — with a focus on prevention. We encourage everyone to report any concerning behavior that raises suspicion or concern” to a school staff member; North Platte police, 308-535-6789; or the Safe Schools Hotline, 866-286-7233.
“All comments regarding school violence are taken seriously, even those made ‘as a joke,’” the email stated. “Each report is investigated thoroughly, and students can face school and legal consequences for making threatening comments or statements online or in person.”
The social media posts follow a disturbing trend that has had students acting out in response to social media challenges.
In September, students across the U.S. posted videos of themselves vandalizing school bathrooms and stealing soap dispensers as part of the “devious licks” challenge.
In October, students were challenged to slap a teacher, prompting the National Education Association to call on the leaders of Facebook, Twitter and TikTok to intervene.
Internet companies such as TikTok are generally exempt from liability under U.S. law for the material users post on their networks, thanks in large part to the legal “safe harbor” they are given by Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act.
TikTok’s communications team responded to the alleged threats with a series of posts on Twitter Friday morning.
The posts stated that the company was working with law enforcement to look into the warnings of potential violence at schools, “even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok.”
”We’ve exhaustively searched for content that promotes violence at schools today, but have still found nothing,” a post read. “What we find are videos discussing this rumor and warning others to stay safe.
“Media reports have been widespread and based on rumors rather than facts, and we are deeply concerned that the proliferation of local media reports on an alleged trend that has not been found on the platform could end up inspiring real world harm.”
This story includes material from The Associated Press.