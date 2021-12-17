North Platte Public School District responds to viral rumor threats

“All comments regarding school violence are taken seriously, even those made ‘as a joke,’” the email stated. “Each report is investigated thoroughly, and students can face school and legal consequences for making threatening comments or statements online or in person.”

The social media posts follow a disturbing trend that has had students acting out in response to social media challenges.

In September, students across the U.S. posted videos of themselves vandalizing school bathrooms and stealing soap dispensers as part of the “devious licks” challenge.

In October, students were challenged to slap a teacher, prompting the National Education Association to call on the leaders of Facebook, Twitter and TikTok to intervene.

Internet companies such as TikTok are generally exempt from liability under U.S. law for the material users post on their networks, thanks in large part to the legal “safe harbor” they are given by Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act.

TikTok’s communications team responded to the alleged threats with a series of posts on Twitter Friday morning.