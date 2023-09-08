The biggest piece of North Platte’s 2023-24 property tax puzzle will be put in place when school board members hold their monthly meeting Monday.

The board will vote on whether to adopt an $80.33 million budget for the fiscal year that started Sept. 1 during the meeting at the McKinley Education Center, 301 West F St.

Board members will convene at 5:30 p.m. for a required annual meeting on the school district’s American civics curriculum. The regular meeting will follow.

Monday’s meetings will be livestreamed on the school district’s YouTube channel. For access, visit nppsd.org/page/npps-boe-meetings.

Despite a proposed 9.7% increase in the district’s property tax request, North Platte’s school tax rate would decline for the fifth straight year on the strength of a 10% increase in total taxable value.

A positive board vote Monday would trim the district’s tax rate to $1.084 per $100 of taxable value. That’s 0.34% lower than in 2022-23.

Total authorized spending for all funds would rise 6.3% from its $75.6 million level for the year that ended Aug. 31. The district’s general-fund budget, which covers about three-fourths of that total, would go up 5% to $61.1 million.

An average 6.5% pay raise for teachers and staff, rising utility and insurance costs and a 6.8% cut in North Platte’s state school aid figured into a $2.8 million increase in the district’s property tax request, Executive Director of Finance Stuart Simpson said at the board’s Aug. 28 budget hearing.

Besides the main budget vote, the board’s agenda includes action on a resolution complying with the Legislature’s brand-new lid on schools’ “property tax request authority.”

Passed in tandem with a substantial statewide influx of school aid, Legislative Bill 243 limits annual growth in school tax requests to 3% plus smaller percentages based on enrollment growth, students in poverty and students for whom English is a second language. Taxes to repay bonds aren’t included.

If five of North Platte’s six school board members agree, the resolution would add an extra 5% to the district’s tax-request authority.

LB 243 permits Nebraska’s schools to add between 4% and 7% with such a supermajority vote, based on their average daily enrollment.

In other business Monday, the school board will:

Consider the resignations of Debra Rogers and Jimmie Rhodes, which took effect Aug. 28 and Thursday respectively. Rhodes had served as North Platte High School athletic director.

Decide whether to approve a teaching contract for Kelsey Cahill.

Recognize the North Platte Education Association as the district’s certified staff bargaining agent for 2025-26.

Decide whether to adopt the Nebraska Association of School Board’s recommended “rubric” for evaluating the performance of district Superintendent Todd Rhodes.

Consider revisions to district policies on gratuities received by employees; certifications and endorsements; and professional boundaries and appropriate relationships between employees and students.