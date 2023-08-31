Few people attended and no one offered public comments during Thursday’s public hearing on North Platte Public Schools’ proposed 2023-24 budget.

Executive Director of Finance Stuart Simpson spent the hour-long hearing answering school board members’ questions about various aspects of the $80.33 million budget for all funds.

The board will decide at its next regular meeting Sept. 11 whether to approve the budget, which would raise the school district’s property tax request by 9.7% but slightly cut its tax rate for the fourth straight year.

Approval of the budget as presented Thursday would require a tax rate of $1.084 per $100 of taxable value, down from $1.088 per $100 for the fiscal year that ended Thursday.

The district’s total 2023 taxable value leapt just over 10%, making the small tax-rate cut possible. But Simpson said a 6.8% loss in North Platte’s state school aid helped make a $2.8 million increase in the tax request necessary.

A net loss of 65 students for the 2022-23 school year reduced the district’s “needs” in the state-aid formula, he said. So did the previous year’s 5.4% valuation increase, which the formula takes as showing that the district can raise more funds from property taxes.

Simpson elaborated further on the third factor in North Platte’s net $708,352 cut in state aid: the lack of updated information on how many students fall under the federal poverty level.

That information comes from the information parents routinely fill out if their children qualify for free or reduced-price lunches, he said. But parents didn’t have to do that for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, during which the government funded free meals for every student.

Parents seeking free or reduced-price lunches now must fill out the forms again. But the information gap meant the Nebraska Department of Education couldn’t get fresh federal poverty figures, Simpson told the board.

“They got us that information now, but they did it after we had to certify state aid,” he said. Any extra money North Platte would have gotten would be added to 2024-25 state aid.

Board member Skip Altig asked Simpson whether the district can expect to get a projected $1.9 million boost in special education reimbursements — meant in part to make up for any regular state-aid losses — that was part of the 2023 Legislature’s major aid overhaul.

“At this time, I assume so,” Simpson replied. But he won’t know whether that will prove true until those funds start arriving in December, he added.

Emily Garrick, one of two first-year board members, asked Simpson to go through the one-fifth of the district’s $61.15 million general fund that doesn’t go to salaries and benefits.

“It’s probably not a secret in this room that I’m not necessarily in favor of a large budget increase,” she said. “Fifteen to 20% of a large budget is still $10 million of other stuff.”

Simpson pointed out that local governments have to give themselves spending authority for any money they might need to spend during the year, even if it isn’t likely they’ll use it.

The district’s utility costs are expected to go up 13%, largely due to sharply higher natural gas costs, Simpson said. Health insurance premiums will be 7.5% higher, he added.

North Platte’s proposed school budget would rise 6.3% for all funds if the board approves it Sept. 11.