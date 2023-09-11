North Platte’s school board put the district’s 2023-24 budget in place Monday evening, but the size of its spending increase split its six members.

The board voted 4-2 in respective tallies to adopt the $80.33 million budget for the fiscal year that started Sept. 1 and to claim the district’s maximum possible “property tax request authority” under a brand-new state lid.

The latter vote fell one “yes” vote short of the 70% approval the board needed under the lid state senators adopted in Legislative Bill 243 in May. A regular four-member majority was needed to pass the budget.

Executive Director of Finance Stuart Simpson said after the meeting that the second vote’s failure means the board will need a special meeting to complete action on its tax request.

Board member Emily Garrick and President Angela Blaesi voted “no” both times, with Garrick saying she doesn’t believe school officials and board members have done enough to help relieve patrons’ property tax burdens.

“If we prioritize the people and the way that we treat them and the way that we support them, the way that we hold our students accountable to relieve the stress in their day, I mean, those are things that don’t have to cost us very many dollars at all,” she said.

The new budget raises the district’s authorized spending for all funds by 6.3% and its property tax request by 9.7%. Because of a 10% increase in total taxable value, however, its tax rate will decline for the fifth straight year.

On the other side of the budget-related votes were Vice President Matthew Pederson and board members Skip Altig, Jo Ann Lundgreen and Emily O’Connor.

“Every year, honestly, I lose sleep because I hate to that I have to go tell people, especially people on a fixed budget, that we’re going to raise their taxes,” Lundgreen said.

“But at the end of the day, I feel like we’re doing that for a good reason and this is something I’m willing to support.”

Monday’s budget approval will lead to a school tax rate of $1.084 per $100 of taxable value, 0.34% below its 2022-23 rate of $1.088 per $100. Schools typically account for the majority of Nebraska property owners’ tax bills.

The district’s tax rate peaked most recently at $1.18 per $100 in 2018-19, then fell as North Platte High School and Lake Maloney Elementary School bonds were paid off. Its 2022-23 property tax request went up just 1.4%.

Authorized 2023-24 spending in the district’s general fund will rise 5% to $61.1 million, a percentage that Simpson said falls to 4.6% when cash reserves aren’t included.

He said the new budget reduces the district’s contracted services, led by cuts of $300,000 in psychology services and a combined $75,475 in special-education services.

On the other hand, Simpson said, the district faces increases of 7% in staff health insurance costs, 15% for liability and workers’ compensation insurance and 10% for natural gas and electricity.

Pederson and Altig, who sit on the school board’s finance subcommittee with O’Connor, said they pressed administrators to find places to cut amid those rising costs and a 6.8% decline in regular state aid.

“Is there anything in this budget,” Pederson asked Simpson, “that you feel we can cut that will not impact students?”

“No,” Simpson replied. “Whatever staff we’d cut affects students. Everything affects students.”

“If we start looking at cutting teachers, that impacts our classrooms,” Pederson said. “If we don’t fill some of those positions, you might have 30 students in a classroom. Nobody up here wants that.”

Garrick, a former teacher, said she doesn’t want to take resources away from students or teachers.

But “when you’re looking at a budget, the greatest asset we have in our district is our teachers,” she said. “It’s not the technology that surrounds them. It’s not how pretty their classrooms are. It’s not new and fancy things. It’s not Starbucks when you show up for a meeting to say thank you.”

Emily Smith, the only speaker during the public-comment period earlier in the meeting, criticized school officials’ emphasis on inflation in their previous budget comments.

“We’re all feeling the effects of inflation. We have to adjust accordingly,” said Smith, 814 Russian Olive Road. “My question to you as the board is: What was done to try to stop this increase?”

The school board’s vote to claim extra property tax request authority was required by the 2023 Legislature’s first-ever imposition of limits on how much in total property tax dollars a school district may seek.

Nebraska’s local governments have faced lids since the mid-1990s — though with a variety of exceptions — on their property tax rates and their annual growth in approved spending.

Schools face a tax-rate lid of $1.05 per $100, for example, but taxes to repay bonds are excluded. Governing boards may raise spending based on valuation growth, and they can slightly exceed basic spending limits with a supermajority vote.

LB 243 limits annual growth in school tax requests to 3% plus smaller percentages based on enrollment growth, students in poverty and students for whom English is a second language. As with the tax-rate lid, taxes to repay bonds aren’t included.

Monday’s failed school board vote would have let the district add another 5% beyond those amounts, based on North Platte’s total average enrollment.

In other business Monday, the school board:

Approved a teaching contract for Kelsey Cahill and accepted the resignations of Debra Rogers and former North Platte High School Athletic Director Jimmie Rhodes. All were part of the evening’s consent agenda.

Recognized the North Platte Education Association as the district’s certified staff bargaining agent for 2025-26.

Adopted the Nebraska Association of School Boards’ recommended “rubric” for evaluating the performance of Superintendent Todd Rhodes.