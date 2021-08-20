North Platte Public Schools announces mask requirement for Lincoln and Jefferson elementary schools

North Platte Public Schools announced on Friday a mask requirement for Lincoln and Jefferson elementary schools due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Tina Smith, director of communications, said both schools have exceeded the 10% threshold of cases according to the Back to School Plan released at the Aug. 9 school board meeting.

“That pushed us into requiring masks to help slow that spread of COVID,” Smith said.

The threshold is determined by taking the number of students and staff at each school and the number of COVID-19 cases plus exposures to determine the percentage related to that school.

The mask requirement applies to all staff, students and visitors at either building. Temperature checks will not be implemented, but Smith said the district is asking all who wish to enter the building do recommended self-screening.

“The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has really loosened guidance on how we quarantine right now,” Smith said. “Basically, that’s what we’re going off of in guidance with them and health officials here locally.”

She said if a student has been exposed, this year that student doesn’t have to stay home.