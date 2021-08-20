North Platte Public Schools announces mask requirement for Lincoln and Jefferson elementary schools

North Platte Public Schools announced on Friday a mask requirement for Lincoln and Jefferson elementary schools due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Tina Smith, director of communications, said both schools have exceeded the 10% threshold of cases according to the Back to School Plan released at the Aug. 9 school board meeting.
“That pushed us into requiring masks to help slow that spread of COVID,” Smith said.
The threshold is determined by taking the number of students and staff at each school and the number of COVID-19 cases plus exposures to determine the percentage related to that school.
The mask requirement applies to all staff, students and visitors at either building. Temperature checks will not be implemented, but Smith said the district is asking all who wish to enter the building do recommended self-screening.
“The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has really loosened guidance on how we quarantine right now,” Smith said. “Basically, that’s what we’re going off of in guidance with them and health officials here locally.”
She said if a student has been exposed, this year that student doesn’t have to stay home.
“They can put a mask on and come back to school and have that in-person engagement with their peers,” Smith said. “That keeps families at work, that helps the community to continue to run and it keeps our students in that environment where they’re best able to be educated.”
If a student starts to show symptoms of COVID-19, including a fever over 100.4, shortness of breath or any other known symptoms, Smith said the district requests that families then reach out to their health care providers at that point.
“Once they have the clearance from the health care provider that the student does not have COVID and isn’t showing symptoms,” Smith said, “they are fully welcome to stay in school with face coverings.”
The requirement for masks at Lincoln and Jefferson schools is for a length of 21 consecutive days, Smith said. The release of the mask mandate would be Sept. 9 for Lincoln and Sept. 10 for Jefferson.
“(That is) as long as we’re not seeing an increase or spike at any point during that time,” Smith said. “What we’re really doing is focusing on case-by-case, school-by-school, so as soon as we can get them unmasked, we will do that.”
A potential protest has been suggested by some parents of students and Smith said the district is aware of that possibility as well.
“Citizens are welcome to peacefully protest, as long as they stay on the sidewalks,” Smith said, “and express their thoughts and opinions in a respectful and safe way.”
Smith said under the COVID-19 resources tab on the NPPS website at nppsd.org, is a list of self-screening questions families can use.